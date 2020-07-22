Future of Work: PM Modi says must bridge gap between global job markets and job-seekers in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of an existing mismatch between the skills that workers possess and the employment opportunities available them to them. He said that even as companies bring jobs to the market, there is not enough manpower with the skill set for the same.

In an virtual interaction with bureaucrats and technology experts on July 21, PM Modi discussed the future of work in India.

He said that this mismatch in skills and jobs in the market shows that the courses offered by Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are not evolving with time. Hence, there is a need to look at a syllabus overhaul to deal with the issue.

The prime minister also highlighted the need to eliminate middlemen from the employment process. He suggested the idea of rating employers based on allied benefits offered by them to workers while making the job offer.

PM Modi concluded by saying, we must look at creating a global mapping of the job market, adding that the country's vocational training platform Unnati must be raised to global standards.