Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 08:45 PM IST

Future group ties up with USAID Horticulture & Agricultural Marketing Programme

This will augment the domestic supply and provide customers with more choice during the non-season, Gopal Bihani, head of farm fresh business at Future group, said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Future group, through its various retail formats including Big Bazaar, is collaborating with USAID Commercial Horticulture and Agricultural Marketing Programme (CHAMP) to deliver mutual benefits to Indian consumers and Afghanistan horticultural producers.

More than 50 agriculture exporters from Afghanistan are currently visiting the city to explore business tie-ups as well as to showcase their finest agriculture products including fruits, nuts and spices buyers from Maharashtra and neighbouring states, at a four-day 'Passage to Prosperity: India-Afghanistan International Trade and Investment Show' that opens Wednesday.

"Our agriculture export growth is likely to continue as South Asian economies expand and as Afghanistan's trade environment continues to improve," said Naseer Ahmad Durrani, Afghanistan's minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.

As Afghanistan re-emerges, overcoming her recent challenges, and begins to re-open its gardens of fruits, nuts and spices, unadulterated by heavy chemical use, India's consumers stand to benefit from the all natural, pure, and tasty produce, he added.
#Business #Future Group #India #USAID

