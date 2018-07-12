Future Generali says clients can send videos via WhatsApp to claim vehicle insurance

Moneycontrol News

Private non-life insurer Future Generali India Insurance has said that videos sent through WhatsApp can be used to claim car insurance, The Times of India reported.

Customers can now register claims by uploading videos of vehicles damaged in an accident. The registration of claims will be done by the company's representatives, who will also guide customers on how to shoot videos of the damaged vehicle.

The insurer said it will also use the messaging platform to deliver a copy of the policy to the customer. The insurer has already sent out over 5,200 policies through WhatsApp as a part of a pilot project launched on June 15.

The delivery of policies through WhatsApp will be in addition to the copy of the policy document that customers will receive via email and the physical copy.

"We feel that WhatsApp is something that most customers are familiar with and use all the time, which is why we have decided to use this channel," Future Generali's MD and CEO KG Krishnamoorthy Rao told the newspaper.

The MD also said that once WhatsApp's payments feature is launched, Future Generali customers can use it to renew their policies.