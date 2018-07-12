App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Generali says clients can send videos via WhatsApp to claim vehicle insurance

The company also said that once WhatsApp's payments feature is launched, its customers can use it to renew their policies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Private non-life insurer Future Generali India Insurance has said that videos sent through WhatsApp can be used to claim car insurance, The Times of India reported.

Customers can now register claims by uploading videos of vehicles damaged in an accident. The registration of claims will be done by the company's representatives, who will also guide customers on how to shoot videos of the damaged vehicle.

The insurer said it will also use the messaging platform to deliver a copy of the policy to the customer. The insurer has already sent out over 5,200 policies through WhatsApp as a part of a pilot project launched on June 15.

The delivery of policies through WhatsApp will be in addition to the copy of the policy document that customers will receive via email and the physical copy.

"We feel that WhatsApp is something that most customers are familiar with and use all the time, which is why we have decided to use this channel," Future Generali's MD and CEO KG Krishnamoorthy Rao told the newspaper.

The MD also said that once WhatsApp's payments feature is launched, Future Generali customers can use it to renew their policies.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Business #India #video

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.