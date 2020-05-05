Furore over Aarogya Setu order: Industry body says company not responsible for 'negligence of employee'

The country's hardware manufacturing body MAIT has said that ensuring all private sector employees download the Aarogya Setu application cannot be the responsibility of the company.

"Dereliction by an individual employee should not be a sword hanging over management," George Paul, CEO of MAIT, told The Economic Times.

Paul noted that organisation want to resume operations without hurting the prevention efforts, for which the app would be a useful resource. But said the manufacturing body will write to the government seeking reversal of punitive measures announced in the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) guidelines.

Other questions over the exercise is not everyone in the large workforce having a smartphone and violation of Europe's GDPR norms.

Ashish Aggarwal, senior director at National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) said they would "see how enforcement is done". He added that the move should be viewed from the healthcare perspective as the government has clarified that data would be deleted over a specified timeframe.

An official from the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) also told the paper that the mandatory move should be viewed as an "enabling feature for businesses to start operations". Adding that the economy can be opened up while keeping control of the pandemic.

The official added, “Privacy matters to that extent only and the larger economy of the country has to be also taken care of.”

The updated MHA notification designated green, orange and red zones within the country based on concentration of new coronavirus cases. It also made the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all employees, making the organisation responsible for compliance.