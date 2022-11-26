 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fundamental duties should be first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Nov 26, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST

Addressing Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, Modi said the entire world is looking at India which is witnessing rapid development and economic growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said fulfilling fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens to take the nation to greater heights as it marches ahead towards the centenary of its independence.

The prime minister said the country is set to assume the G-20 presidency next week and this is a big opportunity to present its contribution to the world.

"We, as Team India, should work towards enhancing India's prestige on the world stage and highlight the country's contribution to the world. This is our collective responsibility," Modi said and added that "we have to strengthen India's identity as the mother of democracy".

He said he is pleased to state that the country in the form of the mother of democracy is strengthening its ancient ideals and the spirit of the Constitution, and pro-people policies are empowering the poor and women of the country.

"The first three words of the Preamble of the Constitution  'We the people'  are a call, trust and oath. This spirit of the Constitution is the spirit of India that has been the mother of democracy in the world. In the modern time, the Constitution has embraced all the cultural and moral emotions of the nation," Modi said.