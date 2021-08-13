Fully vaccinated 63-year-old becomes first casualty of Delta Plus variant in Mumbai

Notably, the 63-year-old woman, a resident of Ghatkopar, had taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine before testing positive on July 21 (Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai recorded its first death due to the Delta Plus variant with a 63-year-old succumbing to the disease. This is the second reported death from the Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra after an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri passed away in June.

The death was confirmed on August 11 after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received results of the samples sent for genome sequencing, as per an Indian Express report.

Notably, the 63-year-old woman, a resident of Ghatkopar, had taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine before testing positive on July 21.

As per the report, she was rushed to the hospital on July 23 and passed away three days later on July 27.

BMC subsequently found that two of her contacts also carried the Delta plus variant.

"The 63-year-old patient passed away after being infected by the Delta Plus variant. We conducted contact tracing of her close contacts, six among whom tested positive for COVID-19. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing and two of the contacts were detected with the Delta Plus variant. The results of others are awaited," said Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare, who heads BMC’s public health department, as per the report.

Delta Plus is a mutation of the highly virulent Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 (B.1.617.2). The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had on June 22 designated the ‘Delta Plus’ variant of the novel coronavirus a “variant of concern”.