Full emergency declared for Hyderabad-bound air ambulance: Report

Representational image

A full emergency was declared for a non-scheduled Beechcraft aircraft flying from Nagpur to Hyderabad on May 6, sources at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have informed, News 18 reported.

The chartered flight -- an air ambulance -- was diverted to Mumbai following the snag. The C-90 VT-JIL aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai Airport at 21:09 hours.

The medical flight had five people on board, which included one patient, two crew members, one paramedic, and a doctor. All five passengers are safe.

One wheel of the chartered air ambulance by Jetserv Aviation had separated during take-off from Nagpur Airport Runway 32.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details