Full emergency declared for Hyderabad-bound air ambulance: Report
The C-90 VT-JIL aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai Airport at 21:09 hours.
May 06, 2021 / 09:44 PM IST
A full emergency was declared for a non-scheduled Beechcraft aircraft flying from Nagpur to Hyderabad on May 6, sources at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have informed, News 18 reported.
The chartered flight -- an air ambulance -- was diverted to Mumbai following the snag. The C-90 VT-JIL aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai Airport at 21:09 hours.
The medical flight had five people on board, which included one patient, two crew members, one paramedic, and a doctor. All five passengers are safe.
One wheel of the chartered air ambulance by Jetserv Aviation had separated during take-off from Nagpur Airport Runway 32.This is a developing story. Please check back for details