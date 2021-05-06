MARKET NEWS

Full emergency declared for Hyderabad-bound air ambulance: Report

The C-90 VT-JIL aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai Airport at 21:09 hours.

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2021 / 09:44 PM IST
Representational image

A full emergency was declared for a non-scheduled Beechcraft aircraft flying from Nagpur to Hyderabad on May 6, sources at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have informed, News 18 reported.

The chartered flight -- an air ambulance -- was diverted to Mumbai following the snag. The C-90 VT-JIL aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai Airport at 21:09 hours.

The medical flight had five people on board, which included one patient, two crew members, one paramedic, and a doctor. All five passengers are safe.

One wheel of the chartered air ambulance by Jetserv Aviation had separated during take-off from Nagpur Airport Runway 32.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details
TAGS: #air ambulance #Mumbai Airport
first published: May 6, 2021 09:30 pm

