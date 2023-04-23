 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

"He has been kept in a special cell under tight security. A team from Punjab Police is present in the jail along with personnel of Assam Police," a senior official said.

Earlier in the day, Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police from Rode village in the northern state, after remaining absconding for more than a month.

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Sunday lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after being flown in a special flight from Punjab following his arrest in the northern state, officials said.

A senior official told PTI that a heavily-guarded convoy reached the prison with Singh, who arrived at the Dibrugarh airport around 2:20 pm from Bathinda.

The Assam Police has not yet made any official statement on the development.