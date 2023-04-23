 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Moga; to be sent to Dibrugarh jail

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

The 29-year-old Khalistani sympathiser was arrested from Rode village in Moga. The news of the arrest was confirmed by Panjab Police via a tweet.

Amritpal Singh has been arrested in Moga district of Punjab.

Chandigarh, Apr 23: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested in Punjab's Moga district on Sunday, more than a month after the state police launched a crackdown against him following the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate.

A senior police official told PTI that Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police and would be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

"He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh," the officer said.

The 29-year-old Khalistani sympathiser is understood to have been arrested from Rode village in Moga.