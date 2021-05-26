Fugitive Indian jeweller Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica: Report

Mehul Choksi

Fugitive Indian jeweller Mehul Choksi, who had gone missing from Antigua on May 23, has been captured in Dominica, local media reports claimed.

The Antigua News Room has reported that Mehul Choksi is currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica.

Choksi, who has taken citizenship of the Caribbean Island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, was last seen driving around in the southern area of the island on May 23. Later, his vehicle was found, but he was reported missing.

Antigua Police had since been in hot pursuit of the Indian businessman, who moved abroad in 2018 to escape punishment in his country.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from state-run Punjab National Bank. Nirav Modi is currently in London prison and is contesting his extradition to India.