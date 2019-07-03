App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fuel tank falls off Tejas aircraft, incident being investigated, says IAF

Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky. It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A fuel tank fell off from a Tejas aircraft, which was on a sortie, into an agricultural field in the city's outskirts early, police said. Defence sources in Chennai confirmed that a fuel tank from Tejas aircraft fell and said "all (was) safe", indicating that there were no injuries.

However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station, they said.

Officials of the Indian Air Force and the police are at the spot, they said.

IAF officials said the cause of the accident is being investigated.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 11:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

