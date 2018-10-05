App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fuel rate cut grossly insufficient: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said the decision was taken by the government fearing the "wrath" of common people.

PTI

The Shiv Sena on Thursday joined the Opposition to condemn the "meagre" reduction in prices of petrol and diesel by the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government announced the decision to reduce price of petrol by Rs 2.50 per litre, soon after the Centre announced cut in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre.

As per the state government, the reduction will give consumers in the state a relief of Rs 5 a litre.

"The decision to cut down prices of petrol and diesel by the Centre and Maharashtra governments has been taken fearing the wrath of people. This reduction is meagre," Shewale said in a statement.

Shewale said prices of petrol should be minimal in Mumbai given that crude oil is processed in the financial capital which is home to a number of refineries.

Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said the fuel price cut should have been at least one-third of the total increase in prices under the present BJP-led government.

"Prices of fuel have increased with the speed of a bullet train. However, they are being reduced at a snail's pace. This is a very meagre price cut. They should have reduced it by at least one-third of its total appreciation," she said.

The Shiv Sena is a constituent of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Speaking in Panaji, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the price cut would not give any relief to common people.

"I cannot term the decision as respite for the people.

"First they sucked the blood of the common man by hiking fuel prices and when people are on ventilator, now they are providing some oxygen," Raut said.

"If the Centre wants, it can maintain the prices between Rs 50-60 per litre," he said.

The Sena welcomes today's price cut but expects that the Centre shows the courage to slash fuel prices by Rs 15-20 per litre in the coming days, he said.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 08:15 am

