Petrol, Diesel prices hiked again today: Check latest rates in your city

After a day of pause, petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on June 9, touching fresh record highs across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 19 paise per litre each in Delhi, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Following the latest price revision, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 95.56 a litre while diesel is now priced at Rs 86.47 in the national capital.

The increase on the day is the 22nd rise in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in some states.

The fuel prices also increased in Mumbai, where the rate of a litre of petrol is already above Rs 100 mark. Mumbai, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark. With the latest hike in the price, petrol now costs Rs 101.76 per litre in the financial capital and diesel comes for Rs 93.85 per litre.

In Chennai, the price hike in fuel took the rate of diesel above the 91-per-litre mark. It is now priced at Rs 91.15 per litre, up from Rs 90.97 on June 8. The petrol price is now retailing at Rs 96.94 per litre, increased by 17 paise from the previous day when it was sold at Rs 96.77 per litre.

The fuel prices also raised in Kolkata where a litre of petrol was cost at Rs 95.52 while that of diesel priced at Rs 89.32.

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Retail prices have risen after an increase in international oil prices on investors' optimism that improving demand and a dwindling supply glut may mean the market can absorb any additional production from OPEC and its allies.