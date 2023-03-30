Fuel Prices today: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities today, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both the fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Ever since the Indian government rolled out the daily price revision mechanism for petrol and diesel in June 2017, oil marketing companies have been revising the rates every morning. Prior to this, the fuel prices were revised over a fortnight.

Also Read | Is the oil market in the grip of short sellers? Oil trade stable in early trade on Thursday as a surprise draw in US crude oil stockpiles that supported prices was offset by a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies and stronger dollar. Related stories Kolkata airport gets DigiYatra, check-in with facial recognition tech

Speaker Om Birla calls for deepening India-Israel cooperation to combat terrorism

Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects in Mansa Brent crude futures were unchanged at $78.28 a barrel at 5:50 IST. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.91 a barrel. Helping to support prices, US crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week as refineries ramped up production after maintenance season and imports fell to a two-year low, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. [EIA/S] Crude inventories fell by 7.5 million barrels in the week to March 24 to 473.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise, as reported by Reuters. Meanwhile, reports about Russian crude production falling by around 300,000 barrels a day in the first three weeks of March, less than the targeted cuts of 500,000 bpd, and strength in the U.S. dollar, erased oil price gains. The dollar index, which generally trades inversely with oil, was 0.18% higher on Wednesday at 102.67, pulling away from the near seven-week low reached late last week.

Moneycontrol News