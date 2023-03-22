Fuel Prices today: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Fuel prices in India

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

In other news, oil fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening.

Brent futures, which have risen more than 3% this week, were down 48 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.84 a barrel at 0203 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 47 cents, or 0.7%, at $69.20.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, sources said.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 20, 2023 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Mar 20, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Mar 20, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Read more: Oil's two-day rally snaps near $75 ahead of FOMC decision