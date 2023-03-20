Fuel Prices today: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Prices of petrol and diesel in India are unlikely to see a cut anytime soon as oil marketing companies have to recover accumulated losses to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore due to high crude prices in earlier quarters, government officials told CNBC-TV18.

However, government sources added that it may take a long time for the oil marketing companies to recoup losses worth over Rs 18,000 crore, dismissing the possibility of a price cut at this stage.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday after suffering their biggest weekly loss in months as UBS struck a deal to buy Credit Suisse and some of the world’s largest central banks sought to reassure and stabilise global financial markets. Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.32 a barrel by 0007 GMT after a near 12% loss last week, its biggest weekly fall since December.

Moneycontrol News