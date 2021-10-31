Fuel prices on October 31: Petrol crosses Rs 115/litre in Mumbai after fresh hike

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol, diesel prices were hiked for the fifth day in a row on October 31, taking rates to their highest levels across the country. Fuel rates were increased by 35 paise each pushing petrol price to Rs 109.34 a litre in Delhi.

Diesel costs Rs 98.07 a litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol crossed Rs 115/litre mark to retail at Rs 115.15, while diesel touched a new high of Rs 106.23.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.79 while diesel price increased to Rs 101.19 per litre.

People now have to shell out Rs 106.04 for a litre of petrol in Chennai and Rs 102.25 per litre for diesel.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Oct 29, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Oct 29, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹114 114 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Oct 29, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹105 105 View more Show

The fuel prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Meanwhile, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha announced a series of protests across the state targeting the BJP-led Central government over the spiralling rise in the prices of fuel and other essential commodities.

As part of the agitation, BJD leaders and members will stage a sit on a dharna in front of Raj Bhawan here on Sunday and submit a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal addressing it to President Ram Nath Kovind, the party leaders said.

Terming the huge price rise as unfortunate and unpardonable, the BJD leaders pointed out that fuel prices have increased by 30 percent since the BJP returned to power at the Centre in 2019, indirectly pushing up prices of essential commodities from 40 percent to 100 percent, they said.

The regional party blamed the Central government's faulty economic management leading to the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential items.