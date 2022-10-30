Fuel Prices on October 30: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 30, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, though the prices of petrol and diesel have stabilised from the peaks of April 2022, the price of CNG has been increasing on an average of 3 percent month-on-month.

IOC reports Rs 272 crore net loss in Q2 on back of selling petrol, diesel below cost

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs 272.35 crore for July-September despite booking over Rs 10,800 crore of LPG subsidy it received from the government after the quarter ended.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Oct 28, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Oct 28, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Oct 28, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

The net loss of Rs 272.35 crore compares to a profit of Rs 6,360.05 crore in July-September 2021, according to a company's filing with the stock exchanges.