    Fuel Prices on October 29: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Brent futures fell $1.19, or 1.2%, to settle at $95.77 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.18, or 1.3%, to $87.90.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 29, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 29, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Meanwhile, though the prices of petrol and diesel have stabilised from the peaks of April 2022, the price of CNG has been increasing on an average of 3 percent month-on-month.

    On the other hand, an industry executive told Moneycontrol that even as liquefied natural gas (LNG) is seen as a key transitionary fuel for bunkering, soaring prices of the super-chilled fuel have led to higher demand for ships with dual-fuel tankers.

    Oil futures ease 1% as China widens COVID curbs

    Oil prices eased about 1% on Friday after top crude importer China widened its COVID-19 curbs, though the crude benchmarks were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly strong economic data.

    Brent futures fell $1.19, or 1.2%, to settle at $95.77 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.18, or 1.3%, to $87.90.

    U.S. gasoline futures dropped about 3%, while U.S. diesel futures rose about 5% to their highest since mid June.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #fuel price #Petrol price
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 07:58 am
