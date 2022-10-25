English
    Fuel Prices on October 25: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Global crude oil settled lower on Monday after choppy trade as data showing demand from China remained lacklustre in September and the US dollar weighed strong.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 25, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 25, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Prices have remained unchanged since May 21 when the Centre had slashed excise duties on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

    Oil settled lower on Monday after choppy trade as data showing demand from China remained lacklustre in September and the US dollar weighed strong.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery were down 3 cents at $93.47/barrel, after rising 2% last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 20 cents at $84.85/barrel. Both benchmarks had fallen by $2 a barrel earlier in the session.
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:10 am
