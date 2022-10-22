Fuel Prices on October 22: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 22, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices settled higher on Friday as stronger Chinese demand and a weakening US dollar outweighed investors’ concern about a global economic downturn.

Brent settled at $93.50/barrel, up $1.12 while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $85.05/barrel, up 54 cents. This is after both benchmarks had a sloppy trading session and down by more than a dollar. Both benchmarks fell about 1.5% on the week.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Oct 20, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Oct 20, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Oct 20, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia on Friday defended the oil cartel and its partners' decision to cut crude oil production, saying they were doing the right job to ensure a stable and sustainable market, PTI reported.

OPEC+ earlier this month decided to cut crude oil production quota by 2 million barrels per day, starting in November, to prop up sagging oil prices.