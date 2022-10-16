English
    Fuel Prices on October 16: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    The government on Saturday hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil by more than a third while doubling the rate on export of diesel and re-introducing the levy on overseas shipment of jet fuel (ATF) in line with rise in international oil prices.

    October 16, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Centre hikes tax on windfall profit on crude oil, export of diesel, jet fuel

    In the fortnightly revision of windfall tax, the government doubled the rate on export of diesel to Rs 12 per litre from Rs 5 a litre. The levy on jet fuel, which was brought down to nil at the beginning of this month, was re-introduced at Rs 3.50 a litre.

    Windfall tax was introduced by the government on July 1 to charge the industry for the large profit it has been earning through the sale of refined crude in the international market. Its quantum is reviewed every fortnight.
