 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Fuel Prices on October 13: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Oct 13, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

The prices of petrol and diesel held steady on October 13

Representative Image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 13, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Also Read | MC Explains: How oil prices erupted & tumbled to rise again

Oil prices look shaky in early Asian trade after a weakening global demand outlook depressed the market in the last session.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Wednesday, 12th October, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Wednesday, 12th October, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

US crude futures fell 7 cents to trade at $87.20 per barrel at 0012 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to trade at $92.44 per barrel.

Both OPEC and the US Energy Department cut their demand outlooks.

Meanwhile, the cabinet in its meeting on October 12 approved Rs 22,000 crore grant to compensate state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) for LPG losses.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #diesel prices #Fuel prices in India #Fuel proces #petrol prices
first published: Oct 13, 2022 07:48 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.