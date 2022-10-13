Fuel Prices on October 13: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 13, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices look shaky in early Asian trade after a weakening global demand outlook depressed the market in the last session.

US crude futures fell 7 cents to trade at $87.20 per barrel at 0012 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to trade at $92.44 per barrel.

Both OPEC and the US Energy Department cut their demand outlooks.

Meanwhile, the cabinet in its meeting on October 12 approved Rs 22,000 crore grant to compensate state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) for LPG losses.