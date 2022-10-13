English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Fuel Prices on October 13: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    The prices of petrol and diesel held steady on October 13

    Moneycontrol News
    October 13, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 13, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Also Read | MC Explains: How oil prices erupted & tumbled to rise again

    Oil prices look shaky in early Asian trade after a weakening global demand outlook depressed the market in the last session.

    US crude futures fell 7 cents to trade at $87.20 per barrel at 0012 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to trade at $92.44 per barrel.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

    Wednesday, 12th October, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Wednesday, 12th October, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Both OPEC and the US Energy Department cut their demand outlooks.

    Meanwhile, the cabinet in its meeting on October 12 approved Rs 22,000 crore grant to compensate state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) for LPG losses.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel prices #Fuel prices in India #Fuel proces #petrol prices
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 07:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.