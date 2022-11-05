English
    Fuel Prices on November 5: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    The last country-wide change in fuel prices came on 21 May this year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 05, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 5, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    In another news, oil prices settled up by more than 5 percent on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a looming EU ban on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some COVID restrictions supported markets, according to a Reuters report.

    Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures settled up $3.99 to $98.57 per barrel, a weekly gain of 2.9 percent, the report added.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $2.96, or 5 percent, at $92.61, a 4.7 percent weekly gain, as per the report.
