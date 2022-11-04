Fuel Prices on November 4: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative Image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 4, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel prices came on 21 May this year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Global oil prices slid in early trade on Friday, extending losses from the previous session on fears US interest rates will go higher than previously expected and fresh concerns that COVID outbreaks will dent fuel demand in China.

Brent crude futures dropped by 22 cents to $94.45 a barrel after falling 1.5 percent in the previous session. The contract was on track to fall more than 1 percent for the week.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 27 cents to $87.90 a barrel, deepening a 2 percent loss from the previous session, but on course to end flat for the week.