Fuel Prices on November 18: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 18, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices rose on Friday as the dollar slipped but were headed for hefty weekly losses. Brent crude futures clawed back 67 cents, up 0.8 percent to $90.45 a barrel at 0130 GMT, but were not far off a four-week low of $89.53 hit in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $82.34 a barrel, but held near a six-week low. WTI is down more than 7 percent so far this week, while Brent is down nearly 6percent.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the incumbent government feels no pressure on an impending price cap on Russian crude oil proposed by the G7, the group of seven advanced countries.

On September 2, the G7 countries agreed to the future implementation of a price cap on oil exports from Russia to limit its largest source of income.

According to the G7 decision, transportation services such as shipping and insurance will be allowed for oil exports from Russia only if oil is purchased below or at the price cap. The G7 plans to introduce the price cap on December 5.