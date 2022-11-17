 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on November 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

Oil prices fell for the second day in early Asian trade on Thursday as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China added to demand worries in the world's largest crude importer.

Representative Image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Windfall tax raised

The government on Wednesday hiked the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil while reducing the rate on the export of diesel. The change is effective from today i.e. 17 November, a government notification showed.

It slashed the special additional excise duty on the export of diesel to ₹10.50 per litre from ₹13.00.

The duty on aviation turbine fuel exports remains unchanged at ₹5 a litre.