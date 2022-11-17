English
    Fuel Prices on November 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Oil prices fell for the second day in early Asian trade on Thursday as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China added to demand worries in the world's largest crude importer.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 17, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Windfall tax raised

    The government on Wednesday hiked the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil while reducing the rate on the export of diesel. The change is effective from today i.e. 17 November, a government notification showed.

    It slashed the special additional excise duty on the export of diesel to ₹10.50 per litre from ₹13.00.

    Show

    The duty on aviation turbine fuel exports remains unchanged at ₹5 a litre.

    This is the ninth revision in rates since the introduction of the windfall tax on July 1.

    Geopolitical concerns pull oil down

    Brent crude futures dropped by 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $92.24 a barrel by 0110 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $84.94 a barrel.

    Brent dropped by 1.1% and WTI declined by 1.5% on Wednesday after Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary restarted.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 08:25 am