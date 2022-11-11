Fuel Prices on November 11: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 11, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices rebounded from early losses on Thursday and swung into positive territory. After three days of declines, crude futures rallied to rise by more than $1 a barrel after the inflation data supported investor hopes.

Brent crude rose $1.09 to $93.74 a barrel by 11:26 a.m. EDT (1626 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 87 cents to $86.70.

Crude surged earlier this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised concerns about supply, with Brent coming close to its record high of $147 a barrel. Prices have since fallen on concerns of a possible recession. Brent has dropped more than 6% this week.