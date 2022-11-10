Fuel Prices on November 10: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 10, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after industry data showed that US crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.

In India, the last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was witnessed in May, as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 09, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 09, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 09, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

The rising crude oil prices have been causing concern for oil marketing companies in India but since India has continued its oil import from Russia, they are able to keep the petrol, and diesel prices unchanged.

Russia has surpassed Iraq and Saudi Arabia as India’s largest supplier of oil, according to independent research companies. India has historically bought most of its oil from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, but Russian imports have surged since president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.