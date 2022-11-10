 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Fuel Prices on November 10: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Nov 10, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

The rising crude oil prices have been causing concern for oil marketing companies in India but since India has continued its oil import from Russia, they are able to keep the petrol, and diesel prices unchanged.

Representative Image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on November 10, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after industry data showed that US crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.

In India, the last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was witnessed in May, as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 09, 2022

Wednesday, 09th November, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 09, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Wednesday, 09th November, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 09, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

The rising crude oil prices have been causing concern for oil marketing companies in India but since India has continued its oil import from Russia, they are able to keep the petrol, and diesel prices unchanged.

Russia has surpassed Iraq and Saudi Arabia as India’s largest supplier of oil, according to independent research companies. India has historically bought most of its oil from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, but Russian imports have surged since president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #crude oil prices #Fuel prices in India #Fuel prices today #India Crude Oil #Petrol Diesel Prices
first published: Nov 10, 2022 08:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.