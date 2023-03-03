Fuel Prices on March 3: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 3, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 a litre each, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76.

According to an analysis by GlobalData, Contract activity seems to be returning to normal for the global oil and gas industry, despite the Russia-Ukraine war and volatility in crude oil prices. Last year the industry’s overall contract value increased by 3% to $183.3 billion, despite a 4 percent decrease in contract volume, Offshore magazine reported.

Also Read | Oil and gas price outlook a year after Russia-Ukraine war

Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track to post gains of nearly 2 percent for the week as a rebound in China's factory activity offset growing concerns about rising US crude stocks and potential rate hikes in Europe.

Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $84.36 a barrel at 0147 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $77.75/barrel.