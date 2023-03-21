 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Fuel Prices on March 21: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

The Centre reduced windfall gains tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4400 per tonne, it said late on March 20.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

In other news, Centre reduced windfall gains tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4400 per tonne, it said in a notification late on March 20.

 

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

Monday, 20th March, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Monday, 20th March, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show