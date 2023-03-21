English
    Fuel Prices on March 21: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    The Centre reduced windfall gains tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4400 per tonne, it said late on March 20.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    In other news, Centre reduced windfall gains tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4400 per tonne, it said in a notification late on March 20.

    Read more: Government cuts windfall gains tax on crude oil production to Rs 3,500 per tonne

    While the government has increased the export duty on diesel marginally to Rs 1 per litre from Rs 0.50, the export levy on both petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) continues to be nil. The new rate will be effective from March 21.

    The cut in windfall tax comes as the price of crude oil slumped to the lowest in 15 months last week amid the global banking turmoil.

