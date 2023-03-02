Fuel Prices on March 2: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 2, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices were raised by Rs 50 and Rs 350.50, on March 1. Air travel expenses, on the other hand, may come down as the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have dropped from 1.12 Lk/kL In Delhi to 1.07 Lk/kL. The development comes after the elections in the North East and ahead of Holi.

This is the second biggest one-time hike after the hike of Rs 350 per cylinder weighing 19 kg in 2014. Commercial LPG is back above Rs 21,00 per cylinder for the first time since June 2022. Here are details of the rate: New Delhi- Rs 1,103.00, Kolkata- Rs 1,079.00, Mumbai- Rs 1,052.50, Chennai- Rs 1,068.50, Gurgaon- Rs 1,061.50, Noida- Rs 1,050.50, Bangalore Rs- 1,055.50, Bhubaneswar- Rs 1,079.00, Chandigarh Rs 1,112.50, Hyderabad- Rs 1,105.00, Jaipur Rs 1,056.50, Lucknow- Rs 1,090.50, Patna- Rs 1,201.00, Trivandrum- Rs 1,062.00.

