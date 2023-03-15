English
    Fuel Prices on March 15: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi are selling at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 15, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi are selling at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Both the fuels are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Oil prices dropped over 4 percent to a three-month low on March 14 after a U.S. inflation report and the recent U.S. bank failures sparked fears of a fresh financial crisis that could reduce future oil demand, according to a report by Reuters.

    Brent futures fell $3.32, or 4.1 percent, to settle at $77.45 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.47, or 4.6 percent, to settle at $71.33.

    Also Read | India’s wholesale prices ease to 3.85% in February on reduced fuel & power prices

    Show

    Meanwhile, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said the central government and BJP-ruled states reduced taxes on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers.

    Addressing a press conference, the oil minister said the central government took a stand to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel when the international fuel prices surged. Read more here.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 15, 2023 07:25 am