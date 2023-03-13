 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on March 13: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 13, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are selling at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Both the fuels are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil climbed at the start of the week. Brent crude rose $1.19, or 1.5 percent, to $82.78 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was up 96 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $76.68.

Major oil producers Saudi Arabia and Iran, both members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), re-established ties on Friday after days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing.