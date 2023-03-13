Fuel Prices on March 13: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 13, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are selling at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Both the fuels are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil climbed at the start of the week. Brent crude rose $1.19, or 1.5 percent, to $82.78 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was up 96 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $76.68.

Major oil producers Saudi Arabia and Iran, both members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), re-established ties on Friday after days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing.

Saudi Aramco announces record profit The Saudi Arabian Oil Company, the world's largest oil company and currently the second most valuable company in the world reported record profits of over $161 billion for 2022. Commonly referred to as Saudi Aramco, the oil and gas giant saw its profits increase nearly 50 percent from $110 billion in 2021 to a record $161.1 billion for 2022, the company announced on March 12.

Moneycontrol News