Fuel Prices on February 24: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained stagnant on Friday continuing the trend seen in the past nine months according to the latest fuel rates released by the oil companies.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel in Delhi are priced at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Both the fuels are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25 percent in March versus February, exceeding its announced production cuts in a bid to lift prices for its oil, three sources in the Russian oil market told Reuters on Thursday.

Russia had already announced plans to cut its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, amounting to 5 percent of its output or 0.5 percent of global production.

The G7 group of industrialised nations has agreed to put a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel.

Due to steep discounts and expensive freight rates, Russian oil has traded below that level in recent weeks while the global Brent benchmark prices trade above $80 per barrel.

Putin and other Russian officials have said they would refuse to sell oil to countries, which abide by the caps and promised to take measures to reduce the discounts.