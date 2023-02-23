Fuel Prices on February 23: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak

Petrol and diesel prices remained stagnant on Thursday continuing the trend seen in the past nine months according to the latest fuel rates released by the oil companies.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Both the fuels are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $80.62 per barrel by 0110 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $74.04 a barrel.

US crude oil and fuel inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.