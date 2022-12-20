Fuel Prices on December 20: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Petrol price in India one of the lowest: Petroleum minister

On Thursday, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha that petrol prices in India are the lowest compared to other countries in view of the current global situation and international crude prices.

"Some of them are charging VAT at the rate of Rs 17 and other non-BJP states are charging at Rs 32. So, there is a differential. When the member was saying that today the cost of petrol is Rs 100 per litre in some places -- in some places which are non-BJP states -- and in other states, it is Rs 8-10 cheaper," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Furthermore, the minister pointed out that oil marketing companies together suffered losses of Rs 27,276 crore due to high prices of crude in international markets.

Russian Oil reaches Indian ports via a price cap mechanism Meanwhile, India receives Russian crude oil on tankers insured by western companies in an early sign that Russia is not cutting off crude supply that complies with the G7 price cap of $60 per barrel, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing its own analysis of insurance and shipping data. The price cap on Russian crude imposed by the European Union, the G7, and Australia came into effect on December 5. Benchmark Brent oil prices unlikely to breach $100 per barrel: MC Poll A survey of 14 energy experts from brokerages and rating agencies reveals that they expect some upward pressure on the price of crude oil but are divided on the quantum of the increase. Five experts said it would be at $80-90 a barrel and the same number said it would be in the $90-100 range. However, they maintain that the rise is likely to peak by March but will not breach $100 per barrel.

