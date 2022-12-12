 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on December 12: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 12, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices shoot up in early Asian trade

Meanwhile, oil prices shot up more than 1 percent in early trade in Asia on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed 83 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $76.93 a barrel by 0020 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was at $71.92 a barrel, up 90 cents, or 1.3 percent.

On Sunday, Canada's TC Energy said it has not yet determined the cause of the Keystone oil pipeline leak last week in the United States, while also not giving a timeline as to when the pipeline will resume operations.