Fuel prices on August 17: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Oil prices recover from 6-month lows after drop in US stockpiles

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, recovering from six-month lows hit the previous day, as a larger-than-expected drop in US oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession.

Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $92.47 a barrel by 0035 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $86.80 a barrel.

The contracts slumped about 3 percent on Tuesday as weak U.S. housing starts data spurred concerns about a potential global recession.

"A drawdown of US gasoline stockpiles for a second straight week has reassured investors that demand is resilient, prompting buys," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

"Still, the oil market is expected to stay under pressure, with fairly high volatility, due to worries over a potential global recession," he said. Read More