Fuel Prices on April 6: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on April 6, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Presently, in Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices eased in early Asian trade today after US job openings data signalled cooling labour market conditions which may hit demand. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was down 14 cents to $80.47 a barrel at 2241 GMT. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures settled up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $84.99 a barrel.

Also Read | RBI’s real interest rate goal just got higher with OPEC’s output cut

Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 04, 2023 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 04, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 04, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

Moneycontrol News