Fuel Prices on April 6: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major cities

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Oil prices eased in early Asian trade today after US job openings data signalled cooling labour market conditions which may hit demand.

U.S. crude inventories fell 3.7 million barrels last week, about 1.5 million barrels more than forecast, Reuters reported quoting government data.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on April 6, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Presently, in Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices eased in early Asian trade today after US job openings data signalled cooling labour market conditions which may hit demand.  West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was down 14 cents to $80.47 a barrel at 2241 GMT. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures settled up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $84.99 a barrel.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 04, 2023

Tuesday, 04th April, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 04, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Tuesday, 04th April, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 04, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show