Fuel Prices on April 6: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major cities

U.S. crude inventories fell 3.7 million barrels last week, about 1.5 million barrels more than forecast, Reuters reported quoting government data.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on April 6, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Presently, in Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices eased in early Asian trade today after US job openings data signalled cooling labour market conditions which may hit demand. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was down 14 cents to $80.47 a barrel at 2241 GMT. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures settled up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $84.99 a barrel.

Also Read | RBI’s real interest rate goal just got higher with OPEC’s output cut

On Monday, prices jumped by more than 6 percent after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, pledged voluntary production cuts.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 04, 2023 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 04, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 04, 2023 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Also Read | Is a supercycle coming in oil markets?

On a support side, Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has raised the prices of its flagship crude for Asian buyers for the third straight month.

U.S. crude inventories fell 3.7 million barrels last week, about 1.5 million barrels more than forecast, Reuters reported quoting government data.

Also Read | Eighth oil exploration round sees muted participation from private players amid green economy push

In other news, benefiting from the lower costs of imported crude oil from Russia, state-run oil refiners have more than doubled their refining margins in the nine months to December, Mint reported citing government data.

According to PPAC (Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell), all major state-run refiners have doubled their gross refining margin in the nine-month period.