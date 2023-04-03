 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on April 3: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major cities

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday.

Ever since the Indian government rolled out the daily price revision mechanism for petrol and diesel in June 2017, oil marketing companies have been revising the rates every morning. Before this, the fuel prices were revised over a fortnight.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities today, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

