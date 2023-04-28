English
    Fuel prices on April 28: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major cities

    Brent crude futures for June were trading at $78.53 a barrel, up 16 cents, or 0.2%, as of 7:45 am IST. That contract expires on Friday and the more active July contract was up 21 cents, or 0.3% at 78.43 a barrel.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
    Brent is set to decline this week by 3.8% and is down 9.1% in the past two weeks.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

    In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both the fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

    In other news, oil prices were little changed on Friday but are set for their second weekly drop as disappointing economic data from the U.S., the world's biggest crude user, and uncertainty on further interest rate hikes raised concerns about future fuel demand.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 23 cents, or 0.3%, at $74.99 a barrel.

    Show

    Brent is set to decline this week by 3.8% and is down 9.1% in the past two weeks. WTI is on a path to drop 3.8% this week, taking its two-week decline to 9.4%.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 10:29 am