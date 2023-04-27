English
    Fuel prices on April 27: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major cities

    In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 27 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

    In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

    Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Thursday, paring earlier losses that were fuelled by US recession fear and increased Russian oil exports dulling the impact of OPEC production cuts.

    Brent crude was trading at $78.04 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.45%, at 5:30 am IST. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.51 a barrel, adding 21 cents, or 0.28%.

    The uptick comes after oil prices dropped by almost 4% on Wednesday, extending the previous session's sharp losses, after a report showing U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected was overshadowed by growing recession fear in the world's biggest economy.

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 25, 2023

    Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 25, 2023

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    Tuesday, 25th April, 2023

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 25, 2023

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
