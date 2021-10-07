Fuel prices continue scaling daily records with petrol up 30p, diesel 38p

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. (Representative image)

Oil marketing companies hiked fuel across metros on October 7, sending the rates to a fresh all-time high. Petrol prices were increased by 29-30 paise and diesel by 35-38 paise.

With the fresh revision, the petrol price in Delhi reached a record high of Rs 103.24 a litre and diesel Rs 91.77 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol retailed at Rs 109.25 and diesel at Rs 99.55 per litre.

In charts: Fuel prices on the rise

In Kolkata, petrol prices soared to Rs 103.94 per litre and diesel prices to Rs 94.88 per litre on the day, while in Chennai, the rates were Rs Rs 100.75 and Rs 96.26, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices differ across states, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

State-owned fuel retailers have in the past few days resorted to modest increases to align domestic rates with cost. But with the international benchmark Brent crude soaring to $82.92 per barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

The eighth increase in fuel rates since the end of a nearly three-week hiatus has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 a litre in most major cities in the country. The eleventh hike in prices has driven diesel above Rs 100 in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

International oil prices rallied to their highest level since 2014, following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch.

The relentless increase in fuel prices has been criticised by the opposition parties who have demanded that the government cut record excise duty on the two fuels to give relief to consumers. The government has so far not agreed to the demand.