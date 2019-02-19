Fuel outlets to be shut for 20 mins on February 20 in wake of Pulwama attack

Banners and photos of the martyrs would be placed in fuel outlets and lights turned off from 7 pm to 7:20 pm across the country, said CIPD General Secretary In-Charge K Suresh Kumar.
The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD), representing 56,000 fuel outlets in the country, has called for a 20-minute shutdown of fuel stations at 7 pm Wednesday in memory of the 40 CRPF personnel killed as a result of a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir.
Banners and photos of the martyrs would be placed in fuel outlets and lights turned off from 7 pm to 7:20 pm across the country, said CIPD General Secretary In-Charge K Suresh Kumar.
He requested the public to cooperate and express solidarity with the defence forces.