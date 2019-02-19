App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fuel outlets to be shut for 20 mins on February 20 in wake of Pulwama attack

Banners and photos of the martyrs would be placed in fuel outlets and lights turned off from 7 pm to 7:20 pm across the country, said CIPD General Secretary In-Charge K Suresh Kumar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD), representing 56,000 fuel outlets in the country, has called for a 20-minute shutdown of fuel stations at 7 pm Wednesday in memory of the 40 CRPF personnel killed as a result of a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir.

He requested the public to cooperate and express solidarity with the defence forces.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 07:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama attack

