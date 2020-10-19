172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|fssais-new-food-safety-compliance-platform-to-become-operational-across-india-from-november-1-5982161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

FSSAI's new food safety compliance platform to become operational across India from November 1

The system is operational in nine States/UTs — Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry and Ladakh since June.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Food regulator FSSAI on Monday said its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) will become operational in the entire country from November 1.

The system is operational in nine States/UTs — Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry and Ladakh since June.

"FSSAI is now ready to extend FoSCoS to entire country with effect from 1st November 2020,” the regulator said in a statement.

Close

It said since 2011, its online FLRS (Food Licensing and Registration System) is the soul of the licensing ecosystem.

It is operational in all states and 70 lakh licences/ registrations have been issued till date while over 40 lakh licensees/ registrants are actively transacting on it.

"FSSAI is launching its cloud based, upgraded new food safety compliance online platform called FoSCoS (URL https://foscos.fssai.gov.in). It will replace the existing FLRS (URL https://foodlicensing.fssai.gov.in),” the statement said.

FoSCoS is conceptualized to provide one point stop for all engagement of a food business operator (FBO) with the department for any regulatory compliance transaction.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Food Safety Compliance System #FSSAI #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.